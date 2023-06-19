Roughly 100 letters with suspicious white powder sent to Kansas lawmakers, officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say about 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been sent to lawmakers and other public officials across Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Sunday upped the initial tally from 30 letters to about 100. No injuries have been reported. A Facebook post from the agency says preliminary tests are negative for common dangerous toxins. In emails sent to legislators and obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal, the director of Legislative Administrative Services said the Kansas Highway Patrol had informed his office of the letters, which contain a return address of either Kansas City or Topeka.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.