Power outages continue across southern US; triple-digit heat wave grips Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More than 300,000 customers in the southern U.S. are still without power following damaging storms that have left residents searching for relief in sweltering temperatures. Dangerous triple-digit temperatures were again in the forecast Monday in Texas, where electricity providers warned that outages for some customers may stretch late into the week. In some parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, the heat wave has been accompanied by heavy rain, punishing winds, thunderstorms and hail. In Louisiana, officials closed nearly two dozen state offices Monday because of the risks of severe weather.

