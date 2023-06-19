Offshore wind foes in New Jersey gathering force legally and politically

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Opponents of offshore wind energy projects in New Jersey are gathering force legally and politically as they seek to snuff out the new industry. Within the last week, three residents groups sued New Jersey over a key approval of its first planned wind farm; the research arm of Congress agreed to probe the impact of offshore wind on the environment, and lawmakers in two counties increased their efforts to block the projects. Bruce Afran is a lawyer for the opponents. Afran says offshore wind farms will damage the environment and fishing industries. But former state and federal environmental official Jeanne Fox says offshore wind will address climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.