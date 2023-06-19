Leader of Honduran anti-corruption group leaves country under threats

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The director of a Honduran anti-corruption organization has fled the country with her family over threats she received in the month since publishing a report on nepotism inside the administration of President Xiomara Castro. The National Anti-Corruption Council has been revealing alleged wrongdoing in successive Honduran administrations for nearly a decade, but on May 25 it warned of the dangers posed by a “concentration of power” from the distribution of government roles to the sons and other relatives of Castro and her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya. The anti-corruption group says director Gabriela Castellanos left Honduras for an undisclosed destination because of threats. It hasn’t said who was responsible for the threats

