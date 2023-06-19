Kimberly Palmer: Shopping on social media the smart way
By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet
Shoppers are increasingly buying items on social media sites, whether it’s through an influencer post or livestreaming event. While it’s fun to shop on social media and connect with new brands, it’s also easy to overspend because social shopping is so engaging and often comes with limited-time offers. To avoid regrettable impulse purchases, shopping experts say to take your time, walk away from live events to do more research and compare prices, and keep personal information private. As long as you follow those guidelines, social shopping can be a rewarding experience.