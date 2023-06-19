Israeli troops kill a Palestinian man in renewed clashes in the occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in fighting in the occupied West Bank, the latest in a surge of violence that has wracked the region. Meanwhile, the death toll from clashes earlier on Monday in the city of Jenin rose to six after a man died of wounds sustained in clashes there. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that a 21-year-old was shot in the head in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said he was killed during clashes with the military. Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank, where at least 126 Palestinians have been killed this year.

