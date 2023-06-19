Greece: Court Hearing for Egyptian suspects in deadly migrant boat sinking postponed until Tuesday

MALAKASA, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has postponed a hearing for nine men accused of being migrant smugglers in a case involving the sinking of a fishing trawler last week that killed at least 78 people and has left hundreds more missing, with slim chances of them being found alive. Estimates have put the number of people packed on the dilapidated fishing trawler at around 700-750. A total of 104 people were rescued when the boat capsized and sank in international waters off the coast of Greece last Wednesday, while 78 bodies were recovered. A search and rescue operation continues in the area, but there are few chances of further survivors being located. Monday’s court hearing was postponed until Tuesday to provide the defendants with time to review survivors’ testimonies given over the weekend.

