Europe defense ministers are holding talks in Paris on how to better defend the continent’s airspace

PARIS (AP) — Defense ministers and other representatives of 20 European countries will hold a conference in Paris on how to better defend Europe’s airspace. It’s a long-divisive issue that takes on new urgency because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. French organizers said the talks on Monday will include anti-drone combat, nuclear weapons deterrence and ballistic missile defense. They noted that Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown the importance and effectiveness of such equipment. France has been openly critical of German-led plans for improved European air defense capabilities. The French government says that the plans don’t do enough to preserve European sovereignty because they are expected to be largely based on U.S. and Israeli industry.

