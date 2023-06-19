American woman who survived being thrown into ravine near German castle is released from hospital

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say an American tourist who was thrown into a ravine during an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which her 21-year-old friend was killed has been released from the hospital. The 22-year-old woman had tried to stop a 30-year-old Michigan man from allegedly assaulting her friend after luring them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint overlooking the famous castle. Police say the older woman fell down a steep slope but was able to leave the hospital Friday. Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers shortly after the attack Wednesday, but the younger victim later died of her injuries in the hospital. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual assault.

