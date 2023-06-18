Two survivors of a deadly shipwreck describe their ordeal to Greek authorities

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek news web site has published excerpts from the depositions of two survivors of Wednesday’s deadly shipwreck off southwestern Greece. More than 500 people are feared drowned after an overcrowded boat carrying as many as 750 migrants went down in international waters, in what the U.N. said could be one of the deadliest such incidents on record. The two men in their early 20s, one from Syria, the other from Pakistan, describe how they ended up on the overcrowded trawler and how they subsisted on very little food and water, which ran out a day before the accident. The Pakistani survivor lost his wife and children, while the Syrian was traveling alone.

