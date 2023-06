ST. LOUIS (AP) — A news report says an overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis building killed one juvenile and wounded nine others. KMOV-TV reports the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told the KMOV that the shooting took place inside a building. The names of the victims and the conditions of those wounded in the shooting were not immediately available.

