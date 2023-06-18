4 people fatally shot at residence in Idaho, suspect in custody, news report says

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday. The Shoshone News-Press reports the Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and found four people who died of gunshot wounds. The newspaper reports on its Facebook page that the shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the city about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene. The News-Press reports there is no ongoing threat to the public and an investigation is underway by the Kellogg Police Department and the Idaho State Police. The Kellogg Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.