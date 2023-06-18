1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Officials are expressing shock and sadness at the death of one state trooper and the serious wounding of another hours apart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend. Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities said the man was found shortly before 3 p.m. several miles away in Walker Township, and a gun battle killed the shooter and a trooper. Gov. Josh Shapiro said the wounded trooper was in critical but stable condition. The names of the troopers and the suspect weren’t immediately released.

