Sudan officials say airstrike kills 17, including 5 children, in capital Khartoum

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese health officials say an airstrike in Sudan’s capital Khartoum has killed at least 17 people, including five children as fighting continued between rival generals seeking to control the country. The attack was one of the deadliest of the clashes in urban areas of the city and elsewhere in Sudan between the military and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces. There was no immediate comment Saturday from either side in the war and it was not clear whether the attack was by aircraft or a drone. The military’s aircraft have repeatedly targeted RSF troops and the RSF has reportedly used drones and anti-aircraft weapons against the military. The fighting broke out in mid-April.

