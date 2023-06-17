Stones frontman Mick Jagger, girlfriend have Florida house up for sale

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on Realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million. The listing overview says, “You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” It quotes part of the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards. Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.