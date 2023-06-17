Ecuadorean woman who revived during her wake is dead after a week in intensive care at a hospital

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care. Bella Montoya’s family made the announcement on Saturday and Ecuador’s health ministry confirmed her death. The woman’s son told The Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening.

