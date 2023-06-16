Valentino challenges masculine notions, opening Milan Fashion Week menswear previews

MILAN (AP) — The cries of adoring fans filled the air as stars like actor Jacob Elordi and Italian singer Elodie arrived for the Valentino show, which opened Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Friday. The Milan menswear calendar was missing some mainstays, but Valentino’s menswear repatriation for this season kicked off the week with high energy. Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collection for next summer is rooted in tailoring with some feminine flair, seen in softening colors, floral motifs and flowing shapes. The suit is the bedrock of the collection, starting with monochromes in white: jacket, shirt, tie and a thigh-revealing Bermuda short. Black footwear, socks and accessories ensured the urban edge. But it was the floral detailing that lifted the collection.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.