Rural Utah abortion clinic closes amid staff shortages, plans to reopen in August

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — There is now one fewer place to access abortion in Utah after Planned Parenthood closed its only clinic outside the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. The organization temporarily closed its clinic in the northern Utah city of Logan after its sole provider left in March. It said on Thursday that it was training new staff and planned to reopen its doors in August. Three abortion clinics remain open in the Salt Lake City metro. Meanwhile, advocates are worried about health care staffing shortages in rural areas like northern Utah and court battles are being waged over a new law that could ban abortion clinics in Utah.

