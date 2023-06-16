Police say 5 suspected militants killed in gunfight with Indian troops in disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say Indian soldiers have killed five suspected militants in a gunfight along the highly militarized de-facto frontier in disputed Kashmir. Police say the gunfight began early Friday after a joint team of police and army soldiers carried out an counterinsurgency operation in northwestern Kupwara district along the so-called Line of Control dividing the Himalayan region between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India. There was no independent confirmation of the shootings. India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

