Oath Keepers lawyer’s trial delayed for competency treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge says the trial of a lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group will be delayed so she can get treatment to be mentally competent to stand trial. Kellye SoRelle is charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. Experts for the prosecution and defense agreed she is not competent for a trial scheduled in July but estimate that with several months of treatment she could proceed. Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes has been convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges. He was sentenced last month to 18 years in prison, the longest term yet in the riot.

