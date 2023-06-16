Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Survivors and local authorities in Nigeria say most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart were women and their children. Search opperations ended Thursday in the boat accident on the Niger River in Kwara state. Survivors say the wooden boat was carrying more than 250 people returning home from a late-night wedding when the craft hit a log and split early Monday. A local official says the boat was meant to carry only about 200 people. Villagers say at least 144 passengers survived. Authorities say the accident was one of the deadliest in recent years in Nigeria.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.