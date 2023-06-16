Men charged with vandalizing homes of New Hampshire journalists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Three men face federal charges alleging they vandalized multiple homes associated with New Hampshire journalists in retaliation for a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman. The men from Salem, Seabrook, and Nashua were charged Friday with conspiring to commit stalking through interstate travel. They’re accused of using bricks, rocks and spray paint to harass a New Hampshire Public Radio reporter and editor by vandalizing their homes and the home of the reporter’s parents. Lawyers for two of the men declined to comment after their initial court appearances Friday; the third remains at large. Prosecutors allege that a close personal associate of the man NHPR investigated solicited two of the men to commit the vandalism.

