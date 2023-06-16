Man exhibiting mental crisis charged in unprovoked shooting of pregnant woman in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who police say was exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis when he shot and killed a pregnant restaurant owner in her car in downtown Seattle this week has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. Prosecutors say they are reviewing the case to see whether they can also charge him for the death of the baby girl the woman was carrying. Cordell M. Goosby, 30, was arrested Tuesday soon after witnesses said he ran up to a car occupied by 34-year-old Eina Kwon and her husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, owners of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market. Witnesses say he started shooting without provocation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.