Jayland Walker’s family sues officers and city, alleging excessive force

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The eight police officers who shot Jayland Walker last summer used excessive force when they fired 94 bullets at him during a foot chase, a new federal lawsuit alleges, and were part of a “culture of violence and racism” within Akron, Ohio’s police department. Walker’s family is seeking $45 million in damages from the officers, the city of Akron and city officials, according to Friday’s lawsuit, months after a grand jury declined to indict the unnamed officers in Walker’s death. It says that by using excessive force, the officers violated Walker’s fourth amendment rights, and that Akron’s city leadership has allowed “violent behavior” in its police department to go unchecked.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

