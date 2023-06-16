How Trump and Johnson, divisive populists with many similarities, ended up on different paths

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have quite a bit in common as two populist iconoclasts in hot water after leaving the top office in their respective nations. But they are likely on different trajectories. Trump is the frontrunner for his party’s presidential nomination and stands a solid chance of winning back his old job from President Joe Biden in 2024. Johnson is a man without a party with a less direct route back to power in the United Kingdom. Their diverging prospects illustrate the differences in the two countries and how a parliamentary system is harder for populists to crack than the U.S.’s two-party presidential one.

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.