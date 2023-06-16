How Trump and Johnson, divisive populists with many similarities, ended up on different paths
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have quite a bit in common as two populist iconoclasts in hot water after leaving the top office in their respective nations. But they are likely on different trajectories. Trump is the frontrunner for his party’s presidential nomination and stands a solid chance of winning back his old job from President Joe Biden in 2024. Johnson is a man without a party with a less direct route back to power in the United Kingdom. Their diverging prospects illustrate the differences in the two countries and how a parliamentary system is harder for populists to crack than the U.S.’s two-party presidential one.