Germany hails EU deal on renewable energy raising target for 2030 to 45%

BERLIN (AP) — Germany welcomed a deal Friday among European Union countries to increase by more than a third the bloc’s renewable energy target for 2030. Representatives of the 27 member states approved a compromise raising the current goal of 32% to 45% by 2030. About 22% of the EU’s total energy consumption came from renewables in 2021, meaning the new target will double the amount in less than a decade. Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck predicted a boom in investments for renewables. Under the new rules countries that fail to add enough solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy each year could be fined by the EU. Countries separately agreed to introduce binding quotas for the use of e-fuels in the aviation sector.

