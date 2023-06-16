Extreme heat baking much of Texas, with forecasters saying no relief anytime soon

HOUSTON (AP) — Summer hasn’t officially started, but extreme heat is already making itself right at home in Texas. Temperatures on Friday soared above triple digits in many cities. Excessive heat warnings or heat advisories were issued for much of Texas. Houston’s excessive heat warning was the first one issued for the city in nearly seven years. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston says these temperatures may be common during summer, but they are taking place earlier than normal. Officials in various cities have opened cooling centers for their residents. The operator of the state’s power grid says there’s enough power for current demand.

