Despite widespread protest, Reddit CEO says company is ‘not negotiating’ on 3rd-party app charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reddit is facing an ongoing blackout from some of its most active users. After outrage erupted over plans to charge some third-party apps for data access, thousands of communities within the online discussion network went dark this week, and many organizers say their protest is not over. More than 4,000 subreddits remained dark Friday. Despite this week’s blackout, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman told The Associated Press the company is not changing its course. Reddit’s response to the blackout has fueled further outrage among protest organizers, partciularly after a move to replace moderators of protesting subreddits. Reddit’s changes to its data access arrive as the company reportedly seeks to go public later this year.

