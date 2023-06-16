Cyclone Biparjoy kills 2, uproots power lines after landfall in India, churns toward Pakistan

MANDVI, India (AP) — Cyclone Biporjoy is churning through coastal India toward Pakistan with lashing rains and gusts of up to 105 kph (65 mph). A man and his son died as they tried to save their livestock in Gujarat state, where the cyclone came ashore. Strong winds have damaged transmission lines, causing a blackout. The cyclone is expected to weaken as it moves toward southern Pakistan, where 82,000 people have been relocated to relief camps. The region is still recovering from flooding last year in which more than 1,700 people died and 33 million were displaced.

By AJIT SOLANKI, SIBI ARASU and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

