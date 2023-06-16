China condemns EU Parliament’s resolution on Hong Kong’s shrinking freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry has condemned a resolution passed by the European Parliament concerning Hong Kong’s shrinking rights to free speech. The Foreign Ministry’s office in Hong Kong issued a statement late Thursday alleging the EU was trying to use Hong Kong to contain China’s growth. The EU’s 705-member body overwhelmingly adopted a resolution citing the deterioration of the city’s freedoms since Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020. It urged the Hong Kong government to release and drop all charges against activist publisher Jimmy Lai, among other pro-democracy activists. The diplomatic row between China and the EU came days before Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s planned visit to Germany and France.

