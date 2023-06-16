China calls hacking report ‘far-fetched’ and accuses the US of targeting the cybersecurity industry

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has rejected as “far-fetched and unprofessional” a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world. A foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations Friday that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them. The Mandiant report came ahead of a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at repairing relations that have been strained by disputes over human rights, security and other irritants. The report said hackers used a software vulnerability to engage in “espionage activity in support of the People’s Republic of China.”

