Twitter worst among major social media platforms when it comes to LGBTQ safety, GLAAD says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — All major social media platforms do poorly at protecting LGBTQ+ users from hate speech and harassment — especially those who are transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming, the advocacy group GLAAD said on Thursday. But Twitter is the worst. In its annual Social Media Safety Index, GLAAD gave Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter low or failing scores, saying the platforms don’t do enough to keep their users safe. That said, most mainstream platforms improved from a year earlier. Twitter, which taken private by Tesla CEO Elon Musk last October, was the only exception.

