Sweden vows to crack down on criminal networks as number of lethal shootings soars
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer says as many as 30,000 people in the country are involved in criminal networks. He described the figure Thursday as “breathtaking” and vowed to introduce new legislation to fight organized crime. Criminal gangs have become a growing problem in Sweden, a country of 10 million that has experienced an increase in drive-by shootings, bombings and grenade attacks. On Saturday, a shooting in a Stockholm suburb left two people dead and two others wounded, in what appeared to be a feud between criminal gangs. Strommer said an official investigation set to begin later this year would look into ways to convict more criminals. The probe should be completed by September 2024, he said.