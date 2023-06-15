Retail sales rose 0.3% in May despite pressure from higher inflation and interest rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 0.3% from April to May, , helped by stronger sales of auto dealers. Economists were expecting a decline for the month. Retail sales have been bumpy this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March but then recovered in April.The retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including healthcare, travel and hotel lodging. Nor is U.S. retail sales data adjusted for inflation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.