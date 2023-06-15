No ifs, ands, or butts: Protesters drop pants to protest climate change at Massachusetts Statehouse

BOSTON (AP) — Climate change protesters dropped their pants at the Massachusetts Statehouse during a debate on a proposed tax relief package Thursday to bring attention to what they say is the need for swifter action against the use of fossil fuels. About 1 p.m., protesters stood, turned their backs to the Senate chamber and lowered their pants to reveal letters that spelled out STOP PASSING GAS! on their bare backsides. The protesters were wearing pink thongs. The session was put into recess while the protesters were arrested and escorted out of the chamber. The senators returned and continued their debate.

