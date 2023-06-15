Mexican farmers take over airport, governor tells them to take over private grain warehouses instead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Farmers have taken over the airport in the northern Mexico city of Culiacan to protest low prices for their corn and wheat crops. The airport blockade in Sinaloa state has caused the cancellation of dozens of flights but has not drawn wider international attention. But on Wednesday, the state governor appealed for the farmers to leave the airport, and instead take over the warehouses or office of the U.S. food giant Cargill. Gov. Ruben Rocha blamed Cargill and two big Mexican agro firms for the low grain prices, raising hackles among American businesses in Mexico.

