Man attacks 2 women near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany, killing one

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a tourist has died after a man attacked her and a companion near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany. The incident near the popular tourist attraction close to the Austrian border happened Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors in nearby Kempten said Thursday that the two women, age 21 and 22, had met the 30-year-old suspect — who also had gone to the castle as a tourist — for the first time shortly beforehand. Media reports say the attack took place near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein.

