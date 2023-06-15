Japan emperor says ties with developing nations key to tackling global challenges

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Emperor Naruhito says cooperation with developing countries is key to tackling climate change and other global challenges. He made the comment ahead of a visit to Indonesia, his first official friendship trip abroad since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne four years ago. Naruhito begins the weeklong trip on Saturday with his wife, Empress Masako, a former diplomat. The trip comes as Japan marks 50 years of friendship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as Indonesia serves its chair. Naruhito is Japan’s first emperor born after World War II, which was fought in the name of his grandfather, Emperor Hirohito. Japan occupied Indonesia from 1942 until Tokyo surrendered in August 1945.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.