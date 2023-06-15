Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man faces firearm charges after police say he told officers he accidentally shot himself in the leg while dreaming that an intruder was breaking into his home. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 62-year-old man’s home in Lake Barrington in April about a person with a gunshot wound and found him injured. Police say he told investigators he “had a dream that someone was breaking into his home” and during that dream, he retrieved his handgun “and shot at who he believed was the intruder.” But the man instead shot himself. Police say the man was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm.

