Donor nations scramble to find billions of dollars of funding for Syrian aid

BRUSSELS (AP) — Donor nations from across the globe are scrambling to find billions in dollars to extend their aid commitment to millions of Syrians who have been battered by hunger, poverty, civil war and a massive earthquake. The annual donor conference hosted by the European Union in Brussels is being held amid pressing needs across the globe ranging from Ukraine to Sudan. The United Nations is seeking $11.1 billion at the conference, but the target will be hard to reach. Funding from the conference will help provide aid to Syrians in the war-torn country and to some 5.7 million Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

By RAF CASERT and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

