Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows
By MADDIE BURAKOFF
AP Science Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Confidence in the scientific community declined among U.S. adults in 2022, a major survey shows, driven by a a partisan divide that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest results from the General Social Survey found that 39% had a great deal of confidence in the scientific community. That’s down from 48% in 2021 and 2018. In the latest poll, 53% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans reported a great deal of confidence in science. The poll also shows a loss of trust in some other institutions like education, major companies and the press