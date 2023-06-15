Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows

NEW YORK (AP) — Confidence in the scientific community declined among U.S. adults in 2022, a major survey shows, driven by a a partisan divide that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest results from the General Social Survey found that 39% had a great deal of confidence in the scientific community. That’s down from 48% in 2021 and 2018. In the latest poll, 53% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans reported a great deal of confidence in science. The poll also shows a loss of trust in some other institutions like education, major companies and the press

