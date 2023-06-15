Closings arguments set in trial of gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Closings arguments are set to get underway in the federal trial of a truck driver who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews. Robert Bowers is charged with 63 criminal counts, some carrying a potential death sentence. Bowers’ attorneys did not call any witnesses or present any evidence after conceding at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. Seven people were injured in the attack, including five responding police officers. The jury could begin deliberating as early as Thursday afternoon.

