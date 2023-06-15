Border agency reassigns chief medical officer after custody death of 8-year-old girl

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reassigned its chief medical officer after the in-custody death of an 8-year-old girl whose mother’s pleas for an ambulance were ignored despite a high fever and other ailments. CBP commended Dr. David Tarantino for his service but signaled it was time for change. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez was moved with family to a Border Patrol station Harlingen, Texas, after being diagnosed with the flu until she died on her ninth day in custody on May 17. Staff had about nine encounters with the Panamanian girl and and her mother over her final four days.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.