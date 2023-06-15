Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over advertising for weedkiller Roundup

NEW YORK (AP) — Bayer has agreed to pay $6.9 million to settle allegations by New York’s attorney general that it made misleading claims about the safety of the weedkiller Roundup. The sum comes on top of the billions of dollars Bayer has already paid to settle lawsuits claiming Roundup causes cancer. The lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James focused on advertising by Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer in 2018. Those ads said Roundup “won’t harm anything but weeds.” James said those claims breached a previous settlement New York state reached with Monsanto two decades ago. Bayer insists Roundup is safe. The company said the attorney general had relied on outdated scientific studies in bringing the claim.

