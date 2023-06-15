At least 10 people killed in highway crash in Canada, official says

TORONTO (AP) — At least 10 people are dead in Manitoba highway crash. Canadian authorities are responding to a major collision on a highway in the province of Manitoba. Authorities in Canada responded Thursday to a major collision on a highway. Authorities did not confirm publicly casualties, but a government official said at least 10 are dead. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The RCMP in Manitoba say are deploying all resources to the scene. TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road.

