Washington says it’s asking Israel about the death of detained Palestinian-American

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States says it’s seeking more information about the closure of an Israeli military investigation into the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American, who was detained, gagged and left unconscious shortly before being pronounced dead. Israel had announced that it would not bring criminal charges against the soldiers involved in the detention of the Palestinian-American, Omar Assad, from an impromptu checkpoint in the occupied West Bank last year. In the U.S., where Assad spent decades and his family still lives, the State Department said Wednesday it was discussing “this troubling incident with the Israeli government.”

