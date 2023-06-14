UN: Sudan’s war displaces over 2 million, as fighting rages in Darfur region

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Sudan’s conflict has displaced more than 2 million people as the tally of civilians killed in the fighting climbed to at least 959 people. Sudan has plunged into chaos since mid-April when monthslong tensions between the military and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across the northeastern African nation. The fighting has forced more than 1.6 million people to leave their homes for safer areas inside Sudan. About 530,000 others fled to the neighboring countries. Fierce clashes have been reported in the city of Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur. The U.N. envoy in Sudan said attacks in Genena “if verified, could amount to crimes against humanity.

