UK’s ITV defends work culture amid host affair scandal and bullying claims

LONDON (AP) — Executives at Britain’s ITV have defended the broadcaster’s working culture as a committee of lawmakers grilled them about the way the network handled staff complaints and allegations of a “toxic,” bullying work environment. ITV is best known for shows like “Downton Abbey,” “Coronation Street” and “The X Factor.” It has been under intense public scrutiny since Philip Schofield, a long-time host on the channel’s popular morning show, quit last month after admitting he lied about his affair with a younger male colleague. Chief executive Carolyn McCall was called to a Parliament committee Wednesday to answer wider questions about how the broadcaster handled staff complains and safeguarding.

