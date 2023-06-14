Top Wisconsin election official facing replacement calls for stability, defends record
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official who has faced GOP criticism for how she ran the battleground state’s last presidential election is pushing for officials to vote on her future as she nears the end of her term. Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, called Wednesday for elections commissioners to prioritize stability in their decision, whether that means reappointing her or choosing someone else to oversee the agency. Wolfe’s term ends on July 1 and the road forward is uncertain as commissioners weigh the chances of their appointee surviving Senate confirmation and a recent Supreme Court ruling that could let them avoid a vote.