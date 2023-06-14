Sarah Huckabee Sanders travels to Europe for 1st overseas trade mission as Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders is heading to Europe for her first trade mission as Arkansas governor. The Republican announced Wednesday that she plans to travel to France and Germany to urge businesses to invest in the state. Sanders’ trip will include visiting the Paris Air Show and she plans to meet with executives from several companies including Lockheed Martin, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Raytheon. Aerospace and defense is a major part of Arkansas’ economy and makes up about 20% of the state’s exports. Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, and was inaugurated in January as governor.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.